Apr 14, 2025, 6:59 PM

Iran's oil output increases by 12,000 bpd: OPEC

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its latest report has said that Iran's oil production volume has increased by 12,000 barrels per day (bpd ) in March, reaching 3.335 million barrels per day.

According to OPEC's April report, oil production volume by the organization's 12 member countries in March totaled 26.776 million barrels per day, a decrease of 78,000 barrels per day compared to February.

However, Iran's oil production volume has also increased by 12,000 barrels per day to 3.335 million barrels per day, maintaining its position as OPEC's third largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Iran's average oil production in 2024 was 3.257 million barrels per day, compared to 2.884 million barrels per day in 2023.

Earlier, the secretary general of OPEC and Iran’s envoy to the UN office in Vienna called for coordinated policies to rise to the challenges to the international oil market.

Haitham al-Ghais and Iran’s new ambassador to the UN office in Vienna, Reza Najafi, held a meeting in Austria on Saturday.

Ghais praised Iran for its constructive role and support for OPEC, hailed the course of cooperation between the two sides, and voiced OPEC’s readiness for closer interaction with Tehran.

