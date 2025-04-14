1800 Iran media activists calls for rising up against Israel

لَا يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ الْجَهْرَ بِالسُّوءِ مِنَ الْقَوْلِ إِلَّا مَنْ ظُلِمَ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ سَمِيعًا عَلِيمًا (آیه ۱۴۸ - سوره نساء)

"Allah dislikes the disclosure of [anyone’s] evil [conduct] in speech except by someone who has been wronged, and Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing."

(Quran 4:148)

A missile strikes the heart of a building, and the sound of the explosion fills the heavens. First, there’s smoke, dust, and fire rising into the air. Moments later … black specks fill the entire frame of the scene. They’re dots that are hurled into the sky at an unbelievable speed before plummeting to the ground.

What are these dots? What has the force of the explosion left wandering between the sky and the earth? … Time passes and we realize those dots are hands, bodies, heads, and limbs. It’s human beings burning in the fire of the savagery of a handful of creatures viler than the vilest of beasts. These people have been torn apart and flung into the sky. Do you see that? That’s a human being who is burning and has been flung into the sky … in a land whose name is intertwined with suffering: Gaza.

We’re living in an era where it seems the world has grown accustomed to watching the unfiltered images of "genocide" in the Gaza Strip. So shame on humanity if it sees the suffering in Gaza and remains silent.

Shame on humanity if it doesn’t speak out in the face of these clear, stark images of human slaughter.

Woe to the "international community" and the United Nations that sees the river of blood and the mountain of bodies of innocent people, yet they choose to remain silent.

And woe un to us …

Woe to us if we witness this havoc and remain silent like all the disgraceful figures in today's history whose names have faded and become a source of shame for humanity.

We, a number of people who are active in the fields of culture and the media in Iran, can no longer tolerate witnessing the painful, sorrowful plight of Muslims in the Gaza Strip. With teary eyes and hearts brimming with rage against the Zionist enemy, we extend our hand in solidarity with anyone on this planet who considers themselves to be a "human being.” …

Sisters! Brothers! Fathers! Mothers! Dear people! We must raise our voices to express the suffering in Gaza with all our might. We must be the voices of Palestine and change the world into a battleground against the Zionist genocide being perpetrated by Israel’s brutal killing machine. Today, the Zionist regime is serving as a proxy for the oppressive US government in igniting flames in the West Asian region. Not only is it acting on behalf of that government, which is against human rights, it also seeks to serve as Satan’s proxy on Earth. With this savage genocide, it’s setting not only the Gaza Strip but also the entire planet of "humanity" on fire.

Today, Gaza stands as the front line in the battle of humanity against Satan. We, imploringly, pleadingly call upon all those who still feel a pure heart beating within their chests to come together and "do something" for the oppressed people of Gaza. We must not remain silent. This is the very least we can do.

From a group of representatives active in Iran’s culture and media