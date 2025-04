The local media's reports from Yemen said on Monday that the US continued its aggression on the impoverished country with conducting new aerial aggression on the port city of Hudaydah in the west of the country.

The reports suggested that the US army used warplanes to carry out a series of airstrikes on Kamaran Island off the coast of Hudaydah.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties by the time this report was being published.

MNA