Iran, Iraq ink agreement on security cooperation

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian and Iraqi top security officials signed an agreement on security cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on Sunday.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Read Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Iraqi national security adviser Qassim al-Araji signed the agreement on Sunday morning in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

The agreement will have a decisive impact on reducing and managing the unwanted security challenges between the two countries, which are caused due to the mischief of anti-Islamic Establishment elements residing in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The two security officials had before held a meeting during which the two officials called for developing the level of Iran-Iraq cooperation in different fields.

