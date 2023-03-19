Iran, Iraq ink agreement on security cooperation

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Read Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Iraqi national security adviser Qassim al-Araji signed the agreement on Sunday morning in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

The agreement will have a decisive impact on reducing and managing the unwanted security challenges between the two countries, which are caused due to the mischief of anti-Islamic Establishment elements residing in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The two security officials had before held a meeting during which the two officials called for developing the level of Iran-Iraq cooperation in different fields.

