Apr 15, 2025, 9:47 AM

Iran, Russia UN envoys stress continuing diplomatic coop.

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian and Russian permanent representatives to Vienna agreed to continue traditional close cooperation between diplomatic missions.

"Met today with the new Permanent Representative of #Iran to international organisations in Vienna H.E. Mr. Reza NAJAFI," Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on his X account.

"We agreed to continue traditional close cooperation between our diplomatic missions,"

Ulyanov also reacted positively to IAEA chiefs on his X who wrote, "Timely to welcome Iran’s Ambassador Reza Najafi to @IAEAorg for the presentation of his credentials, ahead of my travel to Tehran 🇮🇷 later this week. Continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed."

