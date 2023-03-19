Saudi king invites Iranian president to visit Riyadh

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting Raeisi to visit Riyadh, according to Jamshidi's tweet.

Jamshidi added that the Saudi King also called for establishing economic and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's president welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Jamshidi added.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital recently, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

They also agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

MP