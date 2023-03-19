  1. Politics
Mar 19, 2023, 6:00 PM

Iranian official:

Saudi king invites Iranian president to visit Riyadh

Saudi king invites Iranian president to visit Riyadh

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Mohammad Jamshidi, a political advisor to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a tweet on Sunday reported that the Saudi king has invited president Raeisi to visit Riyadh.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting Raeisi to visit Riyadh, according to Jamshidi's tweet.

Jamshidi added that the Saudi King also called for establishing economic and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's president welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Jamshidi added.

Saudi king invites Iranian president to visit Riyadh

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital recently, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

They also agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

MP

News Code 198681

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News