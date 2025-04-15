Iran, Armenia should elevate ties to strategic partnership

“I believe that we should work on a good document that can be a better basis for both sides to have strategic relations,” Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview published on Monday.

He said Tehran and Yerevan have equally shown interest in moving towards signing the strategic document.

“It may take time to prepare a good document, but I believe that as long as both sides show interest, we should work harder to achieve that goal.” He said the two countries should make use of the existing great potentiality to improve bilateral relations.

Tehran and Yerevan enjoy great opportunities that can be beneficial for the improvement of economic and cultural relations, the senior Iranian diplomat said, PressTV reported.

In addition, Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran believes that there are domains that need to be further explored, citing transport corridors that can connect the two countries with their neighbors as an example in this regard.

The Iranian diplomat said tourism is another domain that can be considered by both sides to further develop relations.

He said there are contacts between the two countries’ officials, including presidents and foreign ministers.

“Everything is ready to improve bilateral relations,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat said cooperation could even go beyond the bilateral arena and reach the international scene within the framework of the United Nations and other international forums.

MP/