Shamkhani thanks Iraq for decisive role in deal with Saudis

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran held separate meetings with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, and the chief justice of Iraq Faiq Zidan on Sunday afternoon.

During the meetings, the heads of the Iraqi legislative and judicial bodies congratulated Iran and Saudi Arabia on the restoration of bilateral relations and emphasized Iraq's readiness to help advance the agreement.

In the meetings held, the parties pointed to the big potentials for cooperation in economic, commercial and investment fields between the two countries and emphasized the need to remove barriers and accelerate joint economic projects.

Shamkhani, for his part, thanked the Iraqi government for its valuable efforts in hosting five rounds of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, which played a decisive role in reaching an agreement between the two countries.

The SNSC secretary called for putting the punishing the perpetrators behind the assassination anti terror commanders as one of the priorities of the two countries and called for the use of a series of legal and international potentials in the legal process.

MNA