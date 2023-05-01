Iran, India can play greater role in shaping new world order

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval on Monday afternoon during which he also said that as he had emphasized in his recent meeting with Indian premier Narendra Modi in Samarkand, the two nations' heads of states are willing to expand their bilateral relations in the economic and trade field.

Pointing out that the conditions of the world are changing and a new world order is emerging, the Iranian president added, "As the world order goes through major changes, regional and international organizations, especially the Shanghai and BRICS, can play a much more effective role given their considerable power and resources."

Saying that the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Iran and India can have a constructive impact on resolving regional issues, including the Afghanistan issue, in addition to having mutual benefits for both, the president noted, "Iran and India, as two influential countries in the region, can have more influence in shaping the new world order by enhancing their cooperation to a new level."

Ajit Doval, for his part, stated that big changes are happening in the world and the newly-emerged technologies have linked the economies of different countries to each other more than ever.

India is of the opinion that in order to have a positive effect on these developments, it needs to deepen and expand relations with its neighbors, especially Iran, Doval further pointed out.

Earlier on Monday, Doval met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

