Italy to host new round of US-Iran nuclear talks

Italy will host a new round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, local media announced on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at World Expo 2025 held in the Japanese city of Osaka, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the request to host talks had come from the “interested parties” and that they had responded affirmatively, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

“We are ready to welcome, as always, meetings that can bring positive results, in this case on the nuclear issue,” he added.

Tajani added that Italy has once again demonstrated its role as a center for peace and mediation.

The announcement follows an initial round of US-Iran nuclear talks held on Saturday in Muscat, Oman's capital, after which both said assessed them as very positive and constructive.

MNA