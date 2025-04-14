Tehran, Baghdad sign MoUs to enhance joint oil coop.

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul-Ghani Al-Sawad met and held talks with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad in Baghdad on Monday. During the meeting, prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The Iraqi and Iranian sides held a high-profile meeting during which mechanisms for cooperation between the two countries in various sectors were discussed. Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed in the field of expertise exchange and joint cooperation, serving the interests of both countries.

The Iraqi minister noted that his country has promising gas investment projects and is working to achieve self-sufficiency in petroleum derivatives.

Iranian oil minister, for his part, Paknejad expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and visit to Iraq, as well as the deep cultural relations between the two countries.

The Iranian minister added the importance of continuing relations between the two countries in all fields.

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad arrived in Baghdad on Monday for a two-day visit to strengthen joint energy initiatives and finalize new agreements in the oil and gas sectors.

Paknejad was invited by his Iraqi counterpart to discuss expanded collaboration across several energy-related fields.

MNA/Shana.ir