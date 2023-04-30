Iran, India top security officials to meet in Tehran

The meeting between the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and India's National Security Adviser is slated to be held on Monday.
Doval will pay a visit to the Iranian capital at Shamkhani's invitation.
During his 1-day stay in Tehran, Doval will hold meetings with several high-ranking Iranian officials.
Since India is one of the main member states of the SCO and the BRICS, continuous interaction between Tehran and New Delhi can play a decisive role in advancing Iran's desired goals of having close economic cooperation with them.
MP/NourNews198856
