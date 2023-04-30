  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2023, 3:30 PM

Iran, India top security officials to meet in Tehran

Iran, India top security officials to meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The top Iranian security official Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani is set to host his Indian counterpart Ajit Kumar Doval in Tehran.

The meeting between the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and India's National Security Adviser is slated to be held on Monday.

Doval will pay a visit to the Iranian capital at Shamkhani's invitation.

During his 1-day stay in Tehran, Doval will hold meetings with several high-ranking Iranian officials.

Since India is one of the main member states of the SCO and the BRICS, continuous interaction between Tehran and New Delhi can play a decisive role in advancing Iran's desired goals of having close economic cooperation with them.

MP/NourNews198856

News Code 200082

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News