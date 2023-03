Initial reports added that the security forces attacked the Mossad spy's house in the Aaramoun area and detained him/her in the Chouaifet region.

Some reports also indicate that two Mossad spies have been arrested, one of them in Aaramoun and the other one in Chouaifet, according to local sources.

Lebanese authorities have not commented on the issue yet.

