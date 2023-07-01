Settlers rally against Netanyahu regime for 26th week

Zionists across the occupied lands held protests against Netanyahu's regime for the 26th week on Saturday evening.

The Zionists chanted slogans against Netanyahu’s cabinet and his judicial reform package.

The protests took place in a number of cities such as occupied al-Quds, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Haifa, and Rishon LeTsiyon.

The ongoing protests kicked off over five months ago when Netanyahu announced his decision to push the judiciary overhaul plan through the regime’s parliament.

