Amir-Abdollahian urges for diplomacy and dialogue

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg during which he thanked his Austrian counterpart for his congratulations on the new Iranian year.

Referring to the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed any constructive initiative of Austria in the direction of correct understanding of developments.

Amir-Abdollahian thanked Austria for hosting the JCPOA-related talks to remove the sanctions against Iran.

Regarding the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Austria, he recalled the fields of cooperation, including the fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals and called for the development of those cooperations as far as possible.

Regarding the developments in Ukraine, the top Iranian diplomat hoped for speeding up the process of ending the war, noting that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has clearly stated the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects participation in the war in Ukraine.

He further said that the Iranian side has times and gain called on the Ukrainian authorities to provide convincing evidence for the claim of the presence of Iranian drones in the war.

Austria's foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the people and government of Iran on the arrival of Nowruz.

Welcoming the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, Schallenberg considered it a step to reduce tension in the region.

He also regretted the conditions created in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe, and expressed hope that by removing the obstacles, positive dynamism will be created in those relations.

Consular issues were discussed in the telephone conversation.

