Mar 20, 2023, 3:20 PM

Iran FM felicitates Nowruz to counterparts

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in separate messages congratulated the arrival of Nowruz to his counterparts.

Amir-Abdollahian sent separate congratulatory messages to the foreign ministers of some countries that celebrate Nowruz, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India.

In his message, he congratulated the arrival of Nowruz and wished the people of these countries health and prosperity.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox—on or around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar. 

