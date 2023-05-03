Iran envoy, Austria diplomat hold talks on bilateral ties

During the meeting, Ardakani and Launsky-Tieffenthal reviewed the latest international developments, as well as the Tehran-Vienna ties.

The current relations between Iran and the European Union were also discussed.

Several weeks ago, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regretted the conditions created in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe and expressed hope that by removing the obstacles, positive dynamism will be created in those relations.

Referring to the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed any constructive initiative of Austria in the direction of correct understanding of developments.

