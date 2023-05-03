  1. Politics
May 3, 2023, 11:59 PM

Iran envoy, Austria diplomat hold talks on bilateral ties

Iran envoy, Austria diplomat hold talks on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to Vienna Abbass Bagherpour Ardakani met and held talks with the Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ardakani and Launsky-Tieffenthal reviewed the latest international developments, as well as the Tehran-Vienna ties.

The current relations between Iran and the European Union were also discussed.

Several weeks ago, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regretted the conditions created in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe and expressed hope that by removing the obstacles, positive dynamism will be created in those relations.

Referring to the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed any constructive initiative of Austria in the direction of correct understanding of developments.

MP/FNA14020213000290

News Code 200236

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News