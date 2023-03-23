Iran to spare no efforts to help resolve Ukraine crisis: FM

Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with Ignazio Cassis. Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland or the Swiss foreign minister in short.

Referring to the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, the top Iranian diplomat stated, "We are against the continuation of the war. Accordingly, we are ready to provide any assistance to help speed up the resolution of the crisis."

He thanked the Swiss counterpart for his congratulatory message on the occasion of the arrival of the new year in Iran and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Referring to the good and historical relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation, the Iranian minister announced Tehran's readiness to hold the third round of the joint commission between the two countries.

Appreciating the efforts of the Swiss government in taking care of the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Saudi Arabia, Amir-Abdollahian also said regarding the latest developments in the relations between Tehran and Riyadh that "We are ready to hold a meeting with the Saudi side based on the agreed date with the aim of reopening the two countries' embassies."

Swiss Foreign Minister, for his part, congratulated the government and people of Iran on the arrival of the new year and Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan.

Cassis considered the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations as a turning point in peace and stability in the region.

He assessed the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland as positive and expressed his satisfaction with the successful holding of the political consultatory meeting between the two countries.

The Swiss diplomat further welcomed the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance to help in achieving peace in Ukraine.

