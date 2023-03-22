Iran, Australia FMs stress continuing diplomacy, dialogue

Thanking his Australian counterpart for felicitating Nowruz, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Tehran attaches great importance to its ties with Canberra.

Referring to the favorable history of cooperation between Iran and Australia in the field of fighting terrorism in the past, the top Iranian diplomat stressed, "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the strongest force in the fight against ISIL and terrorism in the region and plays a significant role in creating stability and security in the region."

He also pointed to the presence of a chieftain of the al-Ahwaziyeh terrorist group in Australia and told Wong that the terrorist group is charged for killing and assassinating ordinary citizens in Iran.

Penny Wong, for her part, congratulated Nowruz and said, "We believe that we should keep the path of diplomacy open to resolve misunderstandings."

She also welcomed the continuation of dialogues between Iran and the West, as well as the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and described this cooperation as constructive.

MNA/IRN85063781