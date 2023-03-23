Leader attends Quranic meeting on 1st day of Ramadan

In continuation of the tradition of previous years, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei attended a gathering dubbed the "Gathering of Getting Accustomed with the Holy Quran."

The ceremony which was held with the participation of a group of distinguished national reciters of the holy Quran was held in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh in Tehran.

The gathering was broadcast live and directly on KHAMENEI.IR website and the national radio and television.

MNA