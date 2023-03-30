Lavrov to visit Turkey on Apr. 6-7 to discuss Karabakh

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry announced Lavrov's Turkey visit at Thursday's press briefing, RIA Novosti reported.

According to her, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues during the visit, and first of all, the perspectives of bilateral cooperation—including trade, energy, and tourism—which are of mutual interest.

"There will be an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Ukraine, the settlement of Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Central Asia and Afghanistan," Zakharova said.

MNA