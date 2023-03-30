  1. Politics
Lavrov to visit Turkey on Apr. 6-7 to discuss Karabakh

Lavrov to visit Turkey on Apr. 6-7 to discuss Karabakh

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, Russian spokeswoman said.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry announced Lavrov's Turkey visit at Thursday's press briefing, RIA Novosti reported.

According to her, it is planned to discuss a wide range of issues during the visit, and first of all, the perspectives of bilateral cooperation—including trade, energy, and tourism—which are of mutual interest.

"There will be an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Ukraine, the settlement of Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as Central Asia and Afghanistan," Zakharova said.

