Different states felicitate Iranian president on new yaer

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox—on or around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar.
TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia in separate messages to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Nowruz (the Iranian new year) to the president and the Iranian nation.
