  1. Culture
Mar 21, 2023, 9:41 AM

Different states felicitate Iranian president on new yaer

Different states felicitate Iranian president on new yaer

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia in separate messages to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Nowruz (the Iranian new year) to the president and the Iranian nation.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox—on or around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar.

MP/85062755

News Code 198720

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News