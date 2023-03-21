Cuban pres. admires Ayatollah Khamenei's wisdom, leadership

In an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen, the Cuban President talks about Cuba's stance on the war in Ukraine and his country's relationship with different countries.

Speaking about Cuban-Iranian relations, the Cuban president described Iran as Cuba’s sister nation. He said that the foundations of the relationship between the two countries are based on history and mutual respect, as well as the great resistance that the two people waged in the face of imperial blockades and sanctions.

According to the Cuban president, "the Cuban and Iranian people share an understanding of resistance, courage, heroism, dignity, and defiance to the plans of imperialist power."

He also expressed his appreciation for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a politician and as the leader of the Iranian Revolution, admiring his “tremendous capability for logical thinking and analysis,” also describing him as a wise leader.

The Cuban president indicated that the two countries are working on joint projects that serve the economic development of both, especially in the fields of energy and food. He pointed out that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi might visit his country, while also expressing his desire to visit Tehran this year.

Diaz-Canel stressed that this year will witness a deepening of relations between the two countries, and the adoption of projects that are of mutual benefit. He specified both nations share mutual projects that include scientific research, technology, and energy.

The Cuban president expressed his admiration for Iran's culture, civilization, and resistance against aggression, and said that the technological development that Iran has achieved despite the embargo and sanctions is very important, and multifaceted, pointing out that being familiar with Iran's development can benefit Havana.

MP/PR