Iran to use all potential to solve regional issues peacefully

The development of relations with neighbors is among Iran’s foreign policy priorities and Armenia is of great importance in this policy, Bagheri Kani said at a press briefing in Yerevan.

“I am visiting Armenia at the invitation of my colleague as part of consultations, and yesterday and today we had productive discussions with my Armenian colleague, as well the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. Iran’s stable position in the issue of establishing sustainable peace in the region was underscored during these discussions. And during our meetings, we underscored that Iran is always a reliable partner in establishing peace and security,” Armenpress quoted Ali Bagheri Kani as saying.

The Iranian Deputy FM said that the regional countries themselves are the guarantors of peace and stability, adding that the presence of foreign forces can’t ensure stability and peace because these forces pursue other goals.

When asked about the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the Iranian Deputy FM said, "I assume that the leaders of the regional countries are wise enough to choose dialogue for resolving issues. And Iran will use its entire capacity and potential to give a solution to the issues through peaceful dialogue.”

