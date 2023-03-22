Raeisi felicitates Leader on Nowruz occasion

During the phone call, Raeisi assured Ayatollah Khamenei that the government will pursue the improvement of the economy and people's livelihood in the new year with all its might.

Admiring Ayatollah Khamenei's support guidance, the Iranian president told Leader that his government would try its best to realize the slogan of the year.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for his part, wished success for the government in serving the Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei in his annual speech for the Iranian New Year announced the slogan of the year 1402 "Inflation control, growth in production".

MP/5738279