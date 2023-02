Directed by Arash Hasanpour, the Iranian short film "The Mattress" will take part in the 29th edition of the St. Louis festival which will be held from April 25 to 30, 2023.

The St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) is a world-class showcase of the best in international, documentary, and American-independent cinema.

The short film "The Mattress" has already made its way to the 36th edition of the Cinekid Festival in the Netherlands.

RHM/5718647