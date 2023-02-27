'Sona' to vie at Media Film Festival in US

"On the verge of turning forty, how should Sona face the problem of her loneliness?," the synopsis of Torkamalou's short film reads.

Fariba Sohrabi, Narjes Delaram, Samaneh Babazadeh, Hesam Kazemi, and Hamed Ghaffarpour are among the cast of Sona.

The Media Film Festival is a vibrant community forum for film lovers, dedicated to providing excellent film experiences for audiences and filmmakers alike. The Media Film Festival celebrates and promotes quality independent films to build a greater appreciation of artists and filmmakers.

The Media Arts Council (MAC) of Media, Pennsylvania, held its first Film Festival in February 2008. Since then, it's been honored to host hundreds of short films across nearly every conceivable genre.

MP/5720474