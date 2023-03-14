Iran, Iraq to resume construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway

Miad Salehi, CEO of Iran's railway company wrote on the social networking website that "during the joint commission of the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, which was held yesterday and today in Baghdad, good understandings were reached with the officials of the new Iraqi government in the field of rail, especially the acceleration of the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, and also the two sides announced their readiness for a rail connection from the border crossing Khosravi of Iran [to Karbala.]"

The CEO of the railway company announced an agreement with Iraq on restarting the Tehran-Karbala train which crosses the Khosravi border crossing.

