Iran always supports a modern, stable Iraq

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalal Zadeh held a meeting with "Fuad Hussein", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq in Baghdad on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the senior Iranian lawmaker recalled the many similiarities between the two nations of Iran and Iraq and described the relations between them good and desired despite the ups and downs over the past years.

Jalal Zadeh further expressed his happiness at the establishment of a powerful government in Iraq, adding "The Islamic Republic of Iran always supports an advanced and stable Iraq."

He called for more support from the Iraqi government for the security agreement between the two countries in terms of a more effective presence of the Iraqi central government in the Kurdistan region, saying "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not want the events of the Kurdistan region to overshadow these relations and does not accept any presence of groups hostile to Iran on its border with Iraq."

He also described the approval of a piece of legislation which calls for the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq by the Iraqi lawmakers after the martyrdom of General Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, a progressive move, and expressed his gratitude for the approval of the legislation, and expressed hope that the Iraqi government would pursue its implementation more seriously.

Elsewhere, Jalal Zadeh pointed to the relations and banking relations between the two countries, and called for more facilitated banking relations in order to further increase economic relations between the two nations and stated, "I hope that by facilitating banking relations, the level of economic relations will also increase and we will not allow the Americans to take these financial resources in their hands and destroy these relationships."

"I will do my best to improve the relationship between us. The level and type of relations between Iran and Iraq as two neighboring and brotherly countries can be a role model for other Islamic and neighboring countries in the region," the Iraqi minister said.

While expressing his happiness with the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Hussein said that Iraq is ready to play a role as a mediator between Iran and other countries."

Confirming the negative role of America in banking issues and relations of his country, he added, "For years, the Americans dominated the resources obtained from the sale of Iraqi oil under Chapter Seven of the United Nations Charter, and Iraq did not have access to its resources without the US permission."

Fuad Hossein also referred to his talks with Kurdistan Regional Prime Minister Nichervan Barzani, saying, "The Kurdistan Regional Government does not want its relations with Iran to be damaged and expressed hope that the security agreement between Iran and Iraq will be concluded as soon as possible and will witness its practical results in improving the relations between the two countries."

