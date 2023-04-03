Iran, Iraq agree to relaunch Tehran-Karbala rail project

Miad Salehi, the CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, has announced that Iran and Iraq have agreed to resume the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railroad and relaunch the Tehran-Karbala rail project.

The news was shared on Salehi's Twitter account following the joint economic commission held between the two countries, during which both parties reached agreements on accelerating the railroad's construction. The two nations also expressed readiness for forging a rail connection via the Khosravi Border Crossing, Financial Tribune reported.

Salehi expressed hope that the acceleration of these agreements will allow both nations to optimally benefit from the salient advantages of the project.

"During the joint commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq, which was held yesterday and today in Baghdad, good understandings were reached with the officials of the new Iraqi government in the field of rail, especially the acceleration of the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railroad, and the two sides announced their readiness for a rail connection from the Khosravi border crossing of Iran [to Karbala]," he said.

According to a 2014 memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Baghdad, Iran is responsible for designing and building a bridge over the Arvand River, while Iraq is responsible for constructing a 32-kilometer railroad from the Shalamcheh border to the Basra Train Station in Iraq.

The completion of the Shalamcheh-Basra railroad is expected to have a significant impact on the expansion of trade between Iran and Iraq. It will also provide the latter with access to other countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and the northern regions, such as the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Far East.

MNA/PR