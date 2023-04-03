Trade at Kermanshah's border crossings hit $3.6 bn last year

Mehdi Abbasian, the director general of Khosravi border crossing in Qasr-e Shriin County in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah said, "Out of the total foreign trade, there was $793 million worth of goods which weighed 1. 966,469 tons, showing an increase of 16% in value and 21% in weight compared to the year 1400 (March 21, 2021-2022)."

"Last year, the amount of transit destination at Khosravi border crossing was 182,901 tons of goods valued at $167,045,493 million, showing an increase of 1,738% in weight and 449% in value.

The main exported goods from Khosravi's border crossing include rebars and iron and steel tools, tiles and ceramics, building stones, disposable containers and construction pipes.

Kermanshah province has a total of 371 kilometers of shared border with Iraq, along which there are 2 official border crossings and five border markets, through which more than $3 billion worth of goods are exported every year.

