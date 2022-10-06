Iran, Iraq-Syria joint railway discussed by ministers

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi and Syrian Minister of Transport Zouhair Khazim met and held talks in Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday to discuss the launch of a three-way rail line with the aim of transporting passenger and goods between the three countries of Iran, Iraq and Syria.

During the meeting, he two sides explored avenues for enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries of Iran and Syria in the fields of land, sea, air and rail transportation.

In addition, Iranian and Syrian ministers discussed creating some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The development of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of forming a joint committee between Iran and Syria was also discussed between Ghasemi and Khazim in order to launch a three-way rail line for transporting passengers and goods between the three countries of Syria, Iraq and Iran.

This communication line will move towards Iraq’s Basra and from there to Syria via Shalamcheh railway.

Iranian and Syrian ministers also emphasized their shared views to activate aspects of bilateral cooperation to serve the interests of the Syrian and Iranian nations.

MA/IRN84905375