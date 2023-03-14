Senior Iranian, Iraqi lawmakers review latest mutual ties

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalal Zadeh met and held talks with the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi in Baghdad, Iraq.

While reviewing the latest developments of mutual ties, the two sides called parliamentary cooperation effective in the development of relations.

Referring to the pivotal role of martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in preserving security and fighting terrorism, Jalal Zadeh described the relations between the two countries as deep and unshakable.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraq's regional role, the senior Iranian lawmaker appreciated the country's efforts in achieving the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pointing to the interwoven bonds between Iran and Iraq, he said that Iran supports the progress and development in Iraq.

Al-Mandalawi, for his part, called for the expansion of ties between the two states in the political, economic, cultural, and parliamentary areas.

The Iraqi deputy speaker further announced that he would pay a visit to Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.

