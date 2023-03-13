Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow

The meeting will be attended by Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to Iran’s foreign minister, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and their Syrian counterpart Ayman Susan, Anadolu Agency reported.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that a Turkish delegation will visit Moscow for technical talks ahead of a planned Turkish, Russian, Iranian, and Syrian foreign ministers' meeting.

"The Iranian side will also attend this meeting. At this meeting, preparations for the foreign ministers' meeting will be made," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the capital Ankara.

On December 28, 2022, consultations were held in Moscow by the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey as part of the process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. At the meeting, it was agreed to establish a joint tripartite commission. Following these consultations, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries should take place. Its agenda will include the issue of negotiations between Turkish and Syrian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad. Erdogan told the media on December 15 last year that he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold a trilateral meeting with the Syrian leader. This summit, Erdogan said, should be preceded by negotiations at the level of representatives of special services, and defense and foreign ministers.

About the possibility of the inclusion of Iran into the talks, Turkey previously said Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

SKH/PR