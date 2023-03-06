Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria discussing FMs meeting

"We are working on it. I can say that we agreed not to disclose details for the time being; not everything is so simple; we must work discretely on the principles of quiet diplomacy," he told reporters, according to the Christian Baha news website based in Vienna, Austria.

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Faisal Mekdad are the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria, respectively.

Back in December, Russia was the host of Turkey and Syria's first meeting in 11 years.

MNA/PR