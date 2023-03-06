  1. Politics
Mar 6, 2023, 8:49 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria discussing FMs meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced on Monday that his country, Turkey, Iran, and Syria are discussing organizing a meeting of their respective foreign ministers.

"We are working on it. I can say that we agreed not to disclose details for the time being; not everything is so simple; we must work discretely on the principles of quiet diplomacy," he told reporters, according to the Christian Baha news website based in Vienna, Austria.

Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Faisal Mekdad are the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria, respectively.

Back in December, Russia was the host of Turkey and Syria's first meeting in 11 years. 

