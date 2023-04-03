Iran ready to play role in restoring ties btw Syria, Turkey

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji who has traveled to Moscow at the head of a delegation to attend the quadripartite meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey earlier on Monday held a meeting with Burak Akçapar, the deputy foreign minister of Turkey and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, the two sides stressed the historical relations between the two neighbors and discussed the latest issues related to bilateral relations and regional developments.

Khaji reaffirmed Iran's principled approach regarding the need to choose the path of political dialogue to solve the existing issues between Ankara and Damascus, and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to play an effective role in advancing the normalization of relations between these two countries.

The Turkish deputy foreign minister, for his part, emphasized the importance of the Astana process in the Syrian issue, while also stressing the need to strengthen coordination between the two countries.

