Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran to set up FMs meeting 

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has said in an interview with TASS that Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran have started work to determine the time and modality for a meeting of their foreign ministers.

The diplomat said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that Russia supported the participation of Iran in any further talks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria.

"The organization of a four-way meeting of foreign ministers has been put on the agenda. Work is underway to determine its modality and time," said Bogdanov.

"That would make it possible to take advantage of the potential that was built up as part of the Astana process, which proved its effectiveness," Bogdanov said.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria, and Turkey held consultations in Moscow on December 28, 2022, as part of the process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus. Turkish sources reported that the sides agreed to set up a trilateral commission.

AMK/PR