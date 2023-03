"We are getting ready [for a meeting]. I think that [it will be held] soon. We are hoping," TASS news agency quoted as Mikhail Bogdanov saying.

"It’s a holiday season now, Ramadan. There are many other circumstances. Yet work continues," the senior diplomat stressed.

"We are hoping that our mediating mission directed at a very important strategic goal - the normalization of Syrian-Turkish relations - will result in our shared success," he concluded.

MNA/PR