No timeframe for meeting of Russia, Syria, Turkey FMs

"We are working on the issue of holding a ministerial meeting; we held consultations with delegations from Syria and Iran, and are in contact with our Turkish partners through the embassies. This work continues. But there is no timeframe yet," the official told TASS.

Meanwhile, Bogdanov said that expert consultations of Russia, Turkey and Syria are planned for February.

After the December 28 meeting, the Defense Ministers of the three countries said that they "intend to hold the first expert meeting in this format in February," Bogdanov said.

On Thursday, the Turkish Minister of National Defense said that military delegations of Turkey, Russia and Syria will hold technical-level negotiations shortly.

