Senior Iranian diplomat meets Russian President special envoy

Heading an Iranian delegation, Ali Asghar Khaji who has traveled to the Russian capital to participate in the four-party meeting on settling relations between Ankara and Damascus (Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey), met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and North Africa Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region.

The parties emphasized the need to resolve the existing issues between Damascus and Ankara through a peaceful solution and political dialogues, expressing their support for the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey within the framework of quadrilateral meetings and based on international laws and regulations and good neighborliness.

Earlier on Monday, Khaji held talks with the Syrian delegation, headed by Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan in Moscow.

Welcoming the new developments in foreign relations and strengthening stability and security in Syria, Khaji stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue supporting the dialogues formed for the political settlement of issues between Damascus and Ankara.

Officials of the Syrian Foreign Ministry have considered the main goal of Damascus to participate in these talks to end the illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria and to restore the country's territorial sovereignty.

