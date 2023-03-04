Missile reportedly hits Saudi Arabia's Dammam (+VIDEO)

Saudi media, on Friday evening, without mentioning the cause, reported the occurrence of a fire in the industrial city of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia.
Saudi TV channels, including Al-Akhbariya, reported that firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the fire in this industrial town.
The Yemeni website Al-Samoud quoted some social media users as saying that the fire may have occurred after a missile attack.
However, Yemeni news sources and armed forces have not confirmed the report related to the attack on eastern Saudi Arabia so far.
MNA/FNA14011213000203
