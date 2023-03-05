Sana'a condemns US activities in Al-Mahra

The statement of the Executive Board held the tools of aggression from the agents and traitors, who support the projects of hegemony over Yemen and the plundering of the people's wealth, fully responsible for any agreements affecting the wealth and strategic sites. It considered all agreements and treaties, which are carried out by those, null and void and have no legal effect in light of the aggression and siege, Almasirah reported

For its part, the Southern National Front for Confronting the Invasion and Occupation warned of the dangers of repeated US visits to the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.

The Front considered the visits of the US ambassador and military leaders in the Central Command of the US Navy to Al-Mahrah as a flagrant violation of Yemeni sovereignty and an act condemned by international norms and ancestors.

"The visit of the US delegation to the city of Al-Ghaydah comes as a continuation of the American colonial moves to the southern governorates, and confirms that the American project in Yemen is colonial, not a peace project," it said.

It held the countries involved in aggression and their mercenaries, responsible for any new foreign military presence on the Yemeni islands in the Arabian Sea. It emphasized the right of the national forces to prosecute the mercenaries who provided cover for that presence that harms the independence and sovereignty of Yemen.

The statement called on the United Nations to condemn the US military interventions that violate international laws and push towards disturbing peace and returning to the war square.

"The US visits require preparation for the battle of sovereignty and independence, on whose side all the free Yemeni people will stand," it added. It stressed that America's ambitions in the southern provinces and its colonial projects will be met by force if it does not leave and continue its military presence from all Yemeni lands.

For its part, announced its condemnation and rejection of the American presence and action in the occupied southern governorate.

Alos in this regard, the Yemen Scholars Association in a statement condemned the visit of the US Fifth Fleet Commander to Mahra and the Zionist presence on Abd al-Kuri Island. It called on all Yemenis in the occupied and free areas to unite, close ranks and fight against the invaders.

The US military moves in the governorates of Al-Mahra and Hadramout have increased significantly and provocatively during the recent period, in parallel with the efforts of US to thwart peace efforts and circumvent the demands of the Yemeni People and the requirements for a solution, including the complete departure of foreign forces from Yemen.

SKH/PR