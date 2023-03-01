1 killed, 5 injured in Saudi attack on Yemen

Saudi army forces shelled some areas of the Al-Raqo district in the border town of Manbeh in Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia.

One civilian was killed and five others were injured and taken to Manbeh Hospital.

Saudi spy planes also targeted the Al-some areas area in the border town of Razeh in Saada.

The border areas of Yemen's Saada province, especially in recent months, have witnessed repeated attacks of the Saudi army's artillery and rockets, during which a number of Yemeni citizens have been killed or injured.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MNA/FNA14011209001287