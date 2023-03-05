Iran thwarted escalated accusations after IAEA chief's trip

Spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament Abolfazl Amouei told reporters about earlier today's lawmakers' meeting with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi that the AEOI chief had said in the meeting that with the Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran, the enemies' attempts to level accusations against Iran regarding its peaceful nuclear program have been thwarted.

"In recent weeks, those who oppose Iran's nuclear program have been trying to escalate the political atmosphere against our nuclear program by focusing on some issues such as finding particles of uranium enriched above 60% purity or questioning the arrangement of the new cascades of centrifuges (DIQ)," Eslami had said, according to Amouei.

The AEOI chief further emphasized in the meeting that within the framework of the safeguards agreement and talks with the agency officials, the ambiguities regarding those issues were resolved and the enemies' accusations will get nowhere anymore."

