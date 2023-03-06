Tehran to keep protecting its nuclear rights under intl. laws

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman briefed reporters about Iran's foreign policy regarding the latest regional and international developments.

Referring to the Iranian foreign minister's recent trip to Geneva, Nasser Kan'ani said that on the trip, Iran adopted a dynamic and interactive approach.

Iran adheres to diplomacy and considers it as the best framework for resolving disputes and acts on this basis, Kan'ani noted.

Iran's involvement in the negotiations which led to the signing JCPOA agreement was based on Iran's belief and adherence to the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy, he also highlighted.

In order to protect its rights regarding peaceful nuclear energy, Tehran will continue to use all its recognized rights in political, legal, and international ways, the senior diplomat said.

Iran expects IAEA to take action and fulfill its responsibilities regarding the protection of the nuclear rights of the member states to the agency, he further added.

Grossi's trip to Tehran led to good understanding

Asked about the results of Grossi's visit to Tehran, Kan'ani said that his visit was in line with the continuation of the diplomatic path to creating a better and closer way to resolve some technical differences in Iran-IAEA relations with the agency, which fortunately led to a good understanding.

He also expressed hope that such visits will be continued and the agency's responsible actions in the implementation of understandings will provide the basis for resolving technical disputes.

