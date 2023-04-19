Iran-IAEA technical teams in close collaboration

Referring to the process of technical negotiations between Iran and the IAEA after the visit of the UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran, Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday that technical teams of the two sides are in close collaboration and a report on the results of the cooperation will be announced in due time.

Grossi in his March visit to Tehran met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami.

During his visit, Iran and the IAEA in a statement affirmed they had agreed to take steps to enhance cooperation and expedite the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues between the two sides.

The two sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, with Iran expressing readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information to the agency to address the outstanding safeguards issues.

