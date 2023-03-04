Iran expects IAEA not to be influenced by big powers

In a meeting on Saturday afternoon, President Raieis told Rafael Grossi that the visits of the IAEA officials to Iran prove Iran's strong will to have constructive cooperation with the agency.

"We expect that the IAEA approach to be completely professional and that the political powers that seek their own goals will not influence the agency's activities," the Iranian president stressed.

He said that Iran uses nuclear energy for peaceful purposes while lambasting the Israeli Zionist regime's not joining the IAEA to abide to go under its regulations

Raeisi stressed that it was the United States that left the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in the first place while Iran remained committed to the deal as the IAEA's 15 consecutive reports confirmed. He also noted that the Europeans also did not live up to their commitments under the deal.

Referring to Grossi's talks with Iranian officials during his trip to Tehran, the president expressed hope that the agency would act based on professional and fair behavior principles and respect the principle of impartiality to say the truth about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities and clarify its abidance by the agency's regulations.

The IAEA Director General, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his trip to Iran and especially the meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and called the cooperation between Iran and the Agency a long-standing and positive one, and stated that the continuation of that process requires continuous and high-level cooperation in order to strengthen bilateral relations.

Emphasizing that in today's world, the use of nuclear energy is inevitable for people's welfare, Grossi pointed to his recent talks with Iranian officials and said, he and his colleagues had very constructive and positive meetings with Iranian officials.

He expressed certainty that his visit will lay a good ground for future interactions. He also voiced hope that as a result of the trip, bilateral cooperation will be strengthened.

Stating that it is well known who was to blame for the current JCPOA situation, the IAEA chief added that the ill-wishers do not want bilateral cooperation between Iran and the Agency to be successful, while the best answer to them is to develop bilateral cooperation.

Grossi went on to say in his talks with the Iranian officials, he found their will for nuclear negotiations and the revival of the JCPOA to be serious in order to secure the interests of the Iranian people, while expressing certainty that if there is political will, it is possible to return to the JCPOA.

MNA