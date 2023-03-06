IAEA BoG meeting kicks off with Iran among topics on agenda

The first meeting of IAEA Board of Governors in the new year (2023) kicked off in Vienna on Monday and will continue Friday.

Different nuclear issues and executive issues of the agency are on the agenda of the participants in the meetings with Iran's nuclear issue among their topics.

The IAEA and Iran issued a joint statement on the agency's chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

In the statement, Iran and the agency agreed to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

Both sides agreed that bilateral interactions will be carried out in a spirit of collaboration, and in full conformity with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of Iran based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

The head of the Iranian nuclear agency Mohammad Eslami said after the IAEA chief's visit to Tehran that Tehran remains committed to the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA and the NPT, considering them as the basis for its nuclear activities, along with the strategic law adopted by the Iranian parliament.

