Tehran-Riyadh agreement to influence ties with Jordan, Kuwait

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman briefed reporters about Iran's foreign policy regarding the latest regional and international developments.

Iran has shown in practice that it has a firm and practical belief in diplomacy as the best way to resolve disputes and solve problems, and it has shown its adherence to this issue, Nasser Kan'ani said.

Regarding the nuclear negotiations, Kan'ani pointed out that the US government has a record of non-compliance and non-adherence to its obligations.

Tehran believes in the necessity of obtaining verifiable guarantees in order to ensure the adherence of the Armenian government to the new agreement, he also said.

Tehran-Riyadh agreement to consolidate peace, stability in Persian Gulf region

The Iranian top diplomat also briefed reporters about the latest status of the Tehran-Riyadh agreement on the resumption of diplomatic ties.

"The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministries are arranging for the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, and we hope that this meeting will take place in the near future," he said.

Agreements have been made regarding the place of the meeting and further information will be released, he said.

There is no obstacle to a direct meeting and dialogue between the two foreign ministers, and this process will be carried out through diplomatic channels, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said.

At the same time, he appreciated the valuable and admirable role of Iraq and Oman in hosting eight rounds of talks between the delegations of the two countries.

According to Kan'ani, this agreement will help consolidate peace and stability in the region, especially in the strategic area of ​​the Persian Gulf.

Tehran-Riyadh agreement repeatable for ties with Jordan, Kuwait

The general position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to welcome any movement and diplomatic development that will help political convergence in the region, he also stressed.

Political convergence helps to realize the common economic interests of all countries in the region, he noted.

"Considering the positive atmosphere that has taken place after the agreement with Saudi Arabia, there is a possibility that we will reach an agreement with other countries, including Jordan," he also added.

Referring to Iran's political will with emphasis on the neighborhood policy and expansion of relations with neighboring countries and the Asian region, he also said that the relations between Iran and Bahrain are not an exception.

On French prisoners

Answering a question about Iran's decision to release French prisoners, he said that Iran expressed its position many times and the people who have been arrested had roles in Iran related to the recent riots.

"Their actions were criminal actions in accordance with the national laws of Iran, and they were arrested in this connection, and the judicial process is underway," he noted.

Political and consular dialogues between the relevant Iranian and French authorities are ongoing, he added.

