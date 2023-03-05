  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2023

Iran, Kuwait confer on expanding bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani and the Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mansour Al-Otaibi held talks on Sunday over expanding the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels.

In the meeting, cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop those ties in all fields were discussed.

As regards the meeting, Arab-language media reported that "the meeting between the Iranian and Kuwaiti sides took place while the relationship between the two countries, after years of tension, is witnessing a positive development."

Earlier, Irani by referring to meetings of the joint consular, legal, coast guard, and counter-narcotics committees between the two states, had said that both sides have made good progress in the areas.

After nearly 7 years of leaving Iran after the diplomatic crisis between Tehran and the Persian Gulf countries in early 2016, Kuwait reappointed its ambassador to Iran last August. 

