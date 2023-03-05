Iran, Kuwait confer on expanding bilateral relations

In the meeting, cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop those ties in all fields were discussed.

As regards the meeting, Arab-language media reported that "the meeting between the Iranian and Kuwaiti sides took place while the relationship between the two countries, after years of tension, is witnessing a positive development."

Earlier, Irani by referring to meetings of the joint consular, legal, coast guard, and counter-narcotics committees between the two states, had said that both sides have made good progress in the areas.

After nearly 7 years of leaving Iran after the diplomatic crisis between Tehran and the Persian Gulf countries in early 2016, Kuwait reappointed its ambassador to Iran last August.

SKH/IRN85048603